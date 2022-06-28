RENA CANTOR STEIRN (age 93) of Huntington, West Virginia and West Bloomfield, Michigan passed away peacefully after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary and Jerry Cantor, beloved husband, Coleman Steirn, and brother Robert Cantor. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Sweet, sister-in-law Gail Cantor, daughters Brenda (Mark) Altus, Roselyn (Alan) Else, Vicki (Kalman) Socolof, Janice Steirn, and Stephanie Steirn. She also leaves behind grandchildren Staci Andrade (fiancée KC Limbaugh), Kari (Kevin) Miller, Julie Altus, Jared (Sean) Barker, Nicholas Barker, Wesley Barker, Jerome (Kate) Socolof, and Rebeccah Socolof. She also had many great-grandchildren, and before Alzheimer's took over her mind, delighted in the youngest generation. Rena was an active volunteer, as a homeroom mother for many years, active in Hadassah and Sisterhood, and American Red Cross. Funeral Service will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary by Rabbi Robert D. Judd. Interment will follow in the B'nai Israel Section in Spring Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to honor her memory may do so with contributions to Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 Phone: 800.272.3900 or a charity of your choice. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

