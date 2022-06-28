RENA CANTOR STEIRN (age 93) of Huntington, West Virginia and West Bloomfield, Michigan passed away peacefully after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary and Jerry Cantor, beloved husband, Coleman Steirn, and brother Robert Cantor. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Sweet, sister-in-law Gail Cantor, daughters Brenda (Mark) Altus, Roselyn (Alan) Else, Vicki (Kalman) Socolof, Janice Steirn, and Stephanie Steirn. She also leaves behind grandchildren Staci Andrade (fiancée KC Limbaugh), Kari (Kevin) Miller, Julie Altus, Jared (Sean) Barker, Nicholas Barker, Wesley Barker, Jerome (Kate) Socolof, and Rebeccah Socolof. She also had many great-grandchildren, and before Alzheimer's took over her mind, delighted in the youngest generation. Rena was an active volunteer, as a homeroom mother for many years, active in Hadassah and Sisterhood, and American Red Cross. Funeral Service will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary by Rabbi Robert D. Judd. Interment will follow in the B'nai Israel Section in Spring Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to honor her memory may do so with contributions to Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 Phone: 800.272.3900 or a charity of your choice. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Olive Garden coming to Ashland Town Center
- Four new retail stores under construction at Tanyard Station
- Marshall baseball stadium project moves forward with board vote
- 6 die in crash of Vietnam-era helicopter in West Virginia
- New site, strict timeline give hope for Marshall baseball stadium
- Police roundup: Man accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Huntington City Mission
- Ex-delegate Evans to serve prison time for Jan. 6 actions
- John Kyle and Betty Sue Kinzer
- Clayton Matthews, son of former MU coach, dead at 42
- Jonathan Paul Blake
Collections
- Photos: Loud & Proud celebration
- Photos: Picnic with the Pops “Broadway and Beyond”
- Photos: Protesters march in Huntington
- Photos: Pet adoption event at Kroger in Barboursville
- Photos: Families spend first day of summer at Beech Fork Lake
- Photos: Heritage Concert Series features City Heat
- Photos: Michael Jackson Tribute Paint & Sip class
- Photos: Marshall celebrates 50-year anniversary of Title IX
- Photos: Natsu No Tsubasacon picnic
- Photos: Smoke alarm installation campaign