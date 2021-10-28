RENEE WILES-JOHNSON, 71, of Hurricane, W.Va., went home to be with The Lord on Monday, October 25, 2021. Daughter of the late Harry and Myrtle Gibson of Hamlin, W.Va., she is preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Ballard, and special aunt, Marietta. Renee is survived by her loving husband, Michael; son, Christopher and his wife Beth Ann; daughter, Mandy and her husband Zack; stepson, Michael (Portland, Ore.); stepson, Eric (Hamlin, W.Va.); brothers, Rodney and Mike; special uncle, John; grandchildren, Garett, Taylor, Grant and Mason. Renee was an interior designer and decorator for many years and owner of Plantation Corner. She was a loving wife, mother and Nana and was a faithful servant of The Lord. The family would like to thank the many family members and friends for their prayers and support. They would also like to thank the medical staff at CAMC General Neurological ICU and Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Any donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Services will be held at Allen Funeral Home, 2837 Main Street, Hurricane, WV 25526, on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon, prior to service. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you