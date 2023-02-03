Rev. Barry B. Cremeans
REV. BARRY B. CREMEANS, 79 of Salt Rock, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. He was born Feb. 5, 1943, in Hamlin, W.Va. He is preceded in death by his parents Amon and Ruth Cremeans, a sister, Ronna Gay Cremeans, a brother-in-law, Gary Perry, and a great-granddaughter, Keigen Cremeans. He is survived by his wife Libby Joe Cremeans, daughters Kristi Phelps and Kandice Williams, son Barry S. Cremeans; sister Sue Perry, 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family. The family would like to say thank you to the Cabell Cancer team and Dr. Jamil. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cabell Cancer Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

