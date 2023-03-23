Rev. BillyReed Wickline
REV. BILLYREED WICKLINE, 98, of the Huntington area, Lewisburg, and Fayetteville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born December 31, 1924, in Lewisburg, W.Va., a son of the late Czernie and Goldie Reed Wickline. His wife, Phyllis Jean Hillman Wickline, and one brother, Eugene Wickline also preceded him in death. He was a retired United Methodist minister. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Lewisburg United Methodist Church, with Rev. Dr. Joe Kenaston officiating. Burial will be in Carmel Cemetery, Gap Mills, W.Va., Monroe County. Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Ed Wildman of Buckhannon, W.Va., Karen and Tim Stevens of Huntington; four grandchildren, Chelsea Hall (Chad), Cardyn Wildman (Brycen), Graham Stevens (Ashley) and Brooks Stevens; two great-granddaughters, Jules and Elizabeth Hall. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, and from 1 p.m. to service time at the church in Lewisburg. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family in Huntington, and Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home will be assisting the family in Lewisburg. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmansmortuary.com.

