Rev. Bob and Karen Cook

REV. ROBERT "BOB" LEWIS COOK, 82, went home to be with the Lord on August 17, 2022, with his beloved wife KAREN COX COOK, 82, to join him on August 19. Bob grew up in Huntington, W.Va., and was twin brother to Jim Cook (aka the Cook twins). Bob and Karen are survived by their three children, Kelly, Kendra (husband Mark), and Kendall (wife Susan) and their four grandchildren, Hayden, Haley (husband Josh), Delaney, and Nealie. Bob is preceded in death by his siblings Johnna Lou Moore, Dorothy Moore, Jim Cook, Freddie Cook, Pat Cook and survived by Margie Ferrer. Karen is survived by her siblings Steve Cox (wife Betty), Gary Cox (wife Teddi), and Holly Crute (husband Bob). There will be a combined celebration of life service for Bob and Karen at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3 at Lake Gibson Church of the Nazarene in Lakeland, Florida.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
CORALIE ELLEN ADKINS, 93, of Huntington died Aug. 24. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. A…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.