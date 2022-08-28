Rev. Bob and Karen Cook
REV. ROBERT "BOB" LEWIS COOK, 82, went home to be with the Lord on August 17, 2022, with his beloved wife KAREN COX COOK, 82, to join him on August 19. Bob grew up in Huntington, W.Va., and was twin brother to Jim Cook (aka the Cook twins). Bob and Karen are survived by their three children, Kelly, Kendra (husband Mark), and Kendall (wife Susan) and their four grandchildren, Hayden, Haley (husband Josh), Delaney, and Nealie. Bob is preceded in death by his siblings Johnna Lou Moore, Dorothy Moore, Jim Cook, Freddie Cook, Pat Cook and survived by Margie Ferrer. Karen is survived by her siblings Steve Cox (wife Betty), Gary Cox (wife Teddi), and Holly Crute (husband Bob). There will be a combined celebration of life service for Bob and Karen at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3 at Lake Gibson Church of the Nazarene in Lakeland, Florida.

