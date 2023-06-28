REV. CARROLL WENDELL "JACK" BARKER went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 26, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by his grandson, Rev. Heath Jenkins. Burial will be in Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Huntington. He was born August 21, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Nimrod B. and Ruby Lillian Tyree Barker. He worked several jobs over the years and was called into the ministry in 1965. He most recently attended Baptist Temple in Huntington. He was pastor of several churches in West Virginia, including Ashton Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist Church, Oak Hill, W.Va., First Baptist Church, Logan, W.Va., First Baptist Church, Welch, W.Va., Saulsville Baptist and Ghent Baptist Church in Ghent, W.Va. He always provided a food pantry for families in need in the areas he served. After retirement, he served as interim pastor at several churches. He typically did this on a volunteer basis. His last pastorate was Minden Baptist Church, Minden, W.Va., near his favorite summer home, Oak Hill, W.Va. He is survived by his sister, Gail Reed, a brother, David K. (Donna) Barker; Jack and Peggy's three children, Brenda (John) Jenkins, CW Jack Barker II and Timothy R. Barker; three grandchildren, Heath (Lora) Jenkins, Seth Jenkins and Caleigh Mckenzie Barker (Ben) Carter; six great-grandchildren, Matt (Miranda) Jenkins, Morgan (Eric) Shaner, Noah (Madeline) Jenkins, London Jenkins, Cambria Barker and Haydin Carter; and two great-granddaughters, Eden and Ember Jenkins. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington who cared diligently for our earthly father and helped our family greatly along this journey. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
