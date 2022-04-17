Our beloved father, REV. DR. CHARLES H. SMITH, transitioned peacefully at the age of 90 years old on April 6, 2022, in Kennesaw, GA. He is survived by his sister, Kathryn Stephens, his five daughters, six beautiful granddaughters and two vibrant great-grandsons. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Dr. Thomas and Helen Smith, and six siblings, Mary Matthews, Minnie Hall, Dr. John Smith, Rev. Horace Smith, Dr. Gloster Smith and William Smith. Charles Smith was born in Georgetown, Ky. He graduated with an undergraduate degree in languages from Virginia Union University and a Master of Divinity at the Samuel Dewitt Proctor School of Religion in Richmond, Va. He then received his Doctorate of Humane Letters from Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va. He was ordained as a minister of the gospel in 1955. His professional life was vast and had a resonant impact over seven decades. Not only was he a Baptist minister pastoring at First Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va., and Madison, N.J., but he was also a Civil Right Activist (National Deputy Director of NAACP), Educator (Director of Tri-State OIC in Huntington, W.Va.) and a prolific Author/Editor (including co-editor of the Jubilee Legacy Bible collection). Our Dad lived life to the fullest; he was deeply committed to ministry and family life. He was an active man who had a heart for transforming the world by sharing the love of Jesus Christ. His brilliant mind and cultural legacy will be remembered by all. His love for his daughters and sense of humor will stay in our hearts forever. Memorial service for Rev. Dr. Charles H. Smith is as follows: 6 p.m. April 23, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 801 6th Ave., Huntington, W.Va. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with local arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
