Rev. Dr. L. Frank Tex Frye

THE REVEREND DOCTOR L. FRANK TEX FRYE, 70, of Winfield, West Virginia, was called home on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Born December 13, 1951, in Fort Worth, Texas, he was the son of the late Floyd Baxter Frye and Mae Edmunds Frye. Tex was a 1969 graduate of Barboursville High School, 1979 Marshall University, 1981 Emory University Master of Divinity, and earned his Doctor of Ministry at Trinity Theological Seminary in 1993 from United Seminary School. Beloved by many, Tex worked as a radio personality in Kansas City, Missouri, for one year and then for WGNT in Huntington, WV. He was also one of ten people first trained to work as a CSO/EMT/Paramedic in West Virginia and served in that position in Huntington, West Virginia for five years. It was while working as a paramedic that he felt called to the ministry to help save people not only physically but spiritually. He served as a minister for the next forty years and retired in 2014 from Madison United Methodist Church in Madison, West Virginia. He was a retired Elder in the United Methodist Church, having served many churches throughout the West Virginia United Methodist Conference during his thirty-eight full time years. He was credentialed to teach classes through United Theological Seminary In-Context Program and traveled throughout the North Eastern United States teaching at this level. Tex was an avid outdoorsman who loved taking his family and friends hunting or fishing and often referenced these adventures in messages to the congregation. He adored his grandchildren and children and always spoke of the new and exciting things in their lives no matter what it was - whether singing, gymnastics, football or horseback riding - he loved talking about them all. Tex was always easily approached and eager to listen; he never met a stranger and often times strangers would become life-long friends. He truly loved each and every one of his parishioners and always called them "the Apple of God's eye." He truly touched so many lives and would want everyone who knew his loving spirit to share that same loving spirit every day. Family and Friends visitation will be held at St. John's United Methodist Church, 4536 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560, on Thursday, July 7, 2022, beginning at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life Service will follow beginning at 1 p.m. Officiating this service will be his son-in-law, Chaplain Richie McNiel. Tex is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Devona Davis Frye of Winfield, West Virginia; daughter, Leslie McNiel (Richie) of Hurricane; son Eric Frye (Amelia) of South Charleston; and grandchildren Sophie and Rylee McNiel of Hurricane, and Michael and Emma Frye of South Charleston. Anyone wishing to leave an online tribute or memory may do so by visiting Tex's tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. The family asks that memorial donations may be made in Tex's name to either: UMCOR PO Box 2469 Charleston WV 25329 or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W Charleston WV 25387. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to handle the Frye family's arrangements.
