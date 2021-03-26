REV. EARL BURGESS, 91, of Branchland, W.Va., departed this life on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 13, 1929, in Rita, W.Va., to the late George and Eva Burgess. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Roger and Earl Jr., six brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his loving wife, Frances, of 70 years; four children, John (Linda), Nellie (Bernard), Jackie and Linda; one sister, Ernie; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of relatives and friends. Earl served in the Korean War from 1951-1953, driving a tank, and later was promoted to corporal. He was retired from White Motors in Cleveland, Ohio, and the owner of Burgess Arco, also in Cleveland, Ohio. He gave his life to the Lord when he was eight years old. He was ordained as a deacon into the Freewill Baptist organization in 1965, and then ordained to the gospel ministry in 1970. He served churches in Ohio and West Virginia and also various positions in the Little Vine and Brotherhood conferences. He helped organize three churches from their beginnings: Trinity FWB and Devine FWB in Cleveland, Ohio, and Freedom FWB in Kiahsville, W.Va. Earl enjoyed socializing and fellowshipping with people and his brothers and sisters in Christ. He enjoyed remodeling and yard work, cooking, puzzles, but above all he enjoyed nothing better than a cold Dr Pepper, sauerkraut and being with his family. The family would like to express their appreciation to the VA Medical Center, Dr. George Joseph and nurse Cindy Hurst, Dr. Thomas Emmer; his caregivers, Roxanna Lowe and Leona Adkins; and Hospice of Huntington. A special thank you goes out to a few people who were very instrumental in caring for him and his family: Justin Perry, Joshua Sova, Jim McNeely; and a very special friend, Jerry Pack. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Freedom Freewill Baptist Church in Kiahsville, W.Va., with Jerry Casteel, Luther Dingess, Alan Frye, Jack Marcum, Earnest Neace and Earnest Vance officiating. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Annex, with military honors performed by American Legion Post 93. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required during all services. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
