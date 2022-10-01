REV. EUNICE CAROL ADKINS of Huntington, widow of Rev. Charles Arthur Adkins Jr., died Sept. 27 in Southern Ohio Medical Center. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 3 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial to follow in Woodland Cemetery, Coal Grove, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
