REV. FREDERICK EUGENE “FRED” KITCHEN, 77, of Huntington, WV, was escorted by angels to his heavenly home on Thursday, December 30, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born February 14, 1944, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Leonard Kitchen and Avis Blankenship Kitchen Adkins. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his five sisters, Dorothy “Sweety” Kitchen, Linda Kitchen, Dixie Kitchen Sharp (Novice), Janice Kitchen Johnson (Stanley) and Marilyn Kitchen Adkins (Ronald); five brothers, Leonard Van Buren Kitchen, Daniel “Dan” Kitchen, John Kitchen, James “Jim” Kitchen (Lena) and Robert “Bob” Kitchen (Dot); in-laws, Charles H. and Kathleen Meade Thompson; sister-in-law, Patricia Thompson Porter; and grandson, David Elijah Kitchen. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Pentecostal Truth Ministries (former Christ Temple Church), which is located at 1208 Adams Avenue, Huntington, W.Va., where Fred received his calling to enter ministry in 1973. Bishop Daniel Garlitz, Bishop Greg Hurley, Bishop E.S. Harper, Pastor Chuck Lawrence and Pastor Robert Kitchen will be officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be livestreamed on the Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Website, Facebook and YouTube pages. Fred was the founding pastor of the Barboursville Apostolic Church, was a United Pentecostal Church International licensed and ordained minister for over 40 years where he also served as Section Four Youth Director and Section Four District Presbyter, serving on the West Virginia Western Maryland District Board. He was a worshiper, loved music, singing and praising God, and had a true passion for studying the Bible. He also had a weekly ministry radio broadcast on WEMM Radio for several years called Heartbeat Radio Program. He retired from BASF Chemical with 35 years of service, was a graduate of Huntington East High School and later operated the World Missionary Evangelism Food Pantry in the Guyandotte section of Huntington. He was also an amazing basketball player in his younger years. Fred is survived by the love of his life of 54 years, Marcia Gail Thompson Kitchen; two sons, Frederick H. “Fred” Kitchen (Amber) of Milton, W.Va., and David E. Kitchen of Barboursville, W.Va.; his grandchildren, Annalise Grace Kitchen and Arabella Dawn Kitchen, both of Milton, W.Va., Chesed and Cadence Kitchen of Baton Rouge, La., and Logan and Avery Moser of Baton Rouge, La.; his great-grandson, Elam Kitchen of Baton Rouge, La.; sisters-in-law, Constance Thompson Cole, Wilma Thompson Black and Joyce Thompson Dempsey, all of Huntington, W.Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The Kitchen family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at New Birth Church (the former Barboursville Apostolic Church), which is located at 6812 Mud River Road, Barboursville, W.Va., with a brief time of sharing of memories beginning at 7 p.m. In an effort to show love and to protect one another, the family requests that masks be worn in observance of COVID-19 community guidelines. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, is caring for the Kitchen family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
