REV. FREDERICK EUGENE “FRED” KITCHEN, 77, of Huntington, was escorted by angels to his heavenly home on Thursday, December 30, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born February 14, 1944, in Huntington, the son of the late Leonard Kitchen and Avis Blankenship Kitchen Adkins. He was a retired Chemical Processor from BASF Chemical and the founding Pastor of the Barboursville Apostolic Church. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Pentecostal Truth Ministries (which is the former location of Christ Temple Church; this is where he received his calling into ministry in 1973), which is located at 1208 Adams Avenue, Huntington, WV. Funeral Services will be livestreamed on Henson and Kitchen Mortuary Website, Facebook and YouTube pages. He is survived by the love of his life of 54 years, Marcia Gail Thompson Kitchen, and two sons, Frederick H. Kitchen and David E. Kitchen. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at New Birth Church (formerly Barboursville Apostolic Church, the church that he founded in 1983), which is located at 6812 Mud River Road, Barboursville, WV, with a brief time of sharing of memories beginning at 7 p.m. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV, near Barboursville, is caring for the Kitchen family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

