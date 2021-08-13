REV. GLENN RANDALL ADKINS “RANDY,” 1954-2020. It has been a little over one year since Randy passed away on May 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS, with the loving support of his beloved family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, his final services were delayed. Now, Randy’s family would like to invite you to a service of thanksgiving and celebration of his life and faith Saturday, August 14, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, 1124 Fifth Avenue, Huntington, W.Va. The service, which Randy planned, will begin at 2 p.m. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Randy’s memory to the ALS Association (www.ALSA.org). Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

