On Monday, October 17, 2022, REVEREND HOWARD "JIM" FRANKLIN JR. was peacefully called home to Heaven. He received the promotion that he had witnessed to others about for most of his adult life. Jim was born on December 18, 1928, in Page, W.Va., the oldest son of Howard Franklin Sr. and Vera Kathleen Lively. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Phillis; sons, Buddy (Dawn) and Brad; daughter, Lisa; sister, Helen Hendricks; brothers, Jack (Lottie) and Bob (Carole); eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In 1934 his family moved to Turkey Creek, close to Ansted, W.Va., where he grew up and graduated from Ansted High School in 1946. After attending WV Institute of Technology in Montgomery, W.Va., for two years, he enlisted in the US Army in 1948 serving with the Second Infantry Division and participating in the Korean War from 1950-1951. He continued his education at WV Tech after returning from Korea and graduated in 1953 with a B.A. Degree. He worked as a high school English teacher in West Virginiafrom 1954-1961. Jim became a Christian at the age of nineteen and felt drawn to serving the Lord as a minister. After pastoring several churches in West Virginia from 1953-1964, he attended Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary near Philadelphia, Pa., graduating with a Master of Divinity degree in 1968. During his time as a Baptist Minister, he pastored churches in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Iowa and California, retiring from church ministry in 1994. In addition to his work as a pastor, Jim was very active on radio by ministering to people through his broadcast called "Songs In The Night". He reached a countless number of people in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio by playing gospel music, talking and encouraging people to attend church. He will be missed by those who were loyal listeners throughout almost forty-eight years of his radio outreach ministry as well as those who personally knew him as a friend and pastor. He loved people and serving the Lord. Sympathy cards may be sent to his family at Jim Franklin Ministries, PO Box 380355, Murdock, FL, 33938.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tri-State trick-or-treat times for 2022
- Ironton man charged with murder
- Forrest Rex Donahue
- Behind the scenes of the Fox Nation original movie 'Christmas at The Greenbrier'
- Colleagues, family share memories of former Cabell County circuit clerk
- With funding secured, renovation of historic Prichard Hotel could start in winter
- Mark Allen Rice
- Midland kicker Charles received violent threats
- Doctors face off for WV House 26 seat
- Huntington City Council votes to denounce Amendment 2
Collections
- Photos: Football fans tailgate outside of Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: Mr. and Ms. Marshall crowned during homecoming game
- Photos: Marshall Homecoming Parade 2022
- Photos: Preparations continue at Kenova's Pumpkin House
- Photos: Huntington vs. St. Albans, football
- Photos: Pumpkin Carving Contest at The Market
- Photos: Halloween Candy Crane Drop
- Photos: Tri-State India Association Diwali celebration
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates four
- Photos: Kenova Pumpkin House, Saturday