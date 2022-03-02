REV. JOHN ELBERT GARRIDO, 88, of Huntington, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Bobby Fowler. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. He was born January 27, 1934, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late John and Lilly Cooper Garrido. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean War, and was a lifetime member of the DAV. John was ordained as a minister in 1956 at the Rock of Ages United Baptist Church and he founded the Good Shepherd Freewill Baptist Church. He was also a shift supervisor with Houdaille Industries and a retired Marshall University Police Officer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Bentley Garrido. He is survived by a son, Michael Lee (Kristy) Garrido; adopted brother, Johnny Garrido of Chapmanville, W.Va.; brother-in-law, Terry Bentley of Huntington; and sister, Jeannie Hill of Logan, W.Va. Friends may call from noon until service time on Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
