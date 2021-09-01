REV. KEITH EDWIN LEAP, 78, of Huntington, husband of Sharon Owens Leap, died Aug. 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired United Methodist minister. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at Community of Grace United Methodist Church; burial following in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.

