REV. LEONARD CREMEANS, 80 of Barboursville, passed away January 4, 2023, minister, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was born July 29, 1942. Leonard was an inspector for ACF Industries, Huntington, W.Va. In 1981 Leonard began his ministry; he pastored many churches in the community. He loved to preach and spread "God's" word, witness to the lost, and tell them of God's love and mercy. He loved his grandchildren. He had a passion and love of cars, traveling to the beach and the Tennessee mountains. He loved his church friends at Perkins Ridge Church in Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Truman and Edna Bailey Cremeans; daughter Carmela Hack; son Leonard E. Cremeans; son-in-law David Frye. He suffered the loss of his best friend and Bible study buddy Donald Sexton several years ago. Left behind to treasure his memory are his wife of 62 years Nellie Cremeans; son Rev. Weston (Becky) Cremeans of Salt Rock, daughter Kim (Tim) Eplin of Barboursville; sister Brenda (Don) Childers of Salt Rock; grandsons Seth (Cherish) Frye, Elijah Cremeans (Aaliyah), and Josiah Cremeans; granddaughters Katelyn Cremeans and Brandee (Matthew) Griffiths; great-granddaughters Sloan Frye, Prezlee Cremeans and Eryn Griffiths; special nephew and niece Danvel (Alisha) Adkins; grandnieces Kristina Adkins and Alexa "Lexi" Adkins; Joni Mullins who was thought of as a daughter; Michael Cooper of whom he loved as a son; special cousins Rick Stowers (Val) and Joyce Ann Stowers Adkins. He leaves his very best walking partner, recliner buddy (Good boy) Sammy, his fur baby; and Sammy's (Special Fur Sitters) Shane and Christy Barbour. He will forever be in our hearts. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Luke Taylor and Mark Capper. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Following burial there will be a dinner at Center Point United Baptist Church for friends and family. Pallbearers will be Seth Frye, Elijah Cremeans, Rick Stowers, Tim, Dwayne and Jami Hightower, and Michael Cooper. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
