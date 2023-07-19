The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

REV. MICHAEL R. PRESTERA JR., 72 of Lake Worth, Fla., formerly of Huntington, husband of Deborah England Prestera, died July 13 in Trust Bridge Hospice House. He was a retired Deacon with the Catholic Church in Huntington and Florida. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. July 20 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on July 21 at Our Lady Fatima Church. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you