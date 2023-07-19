REV. MICHAEL R. PRESTERA JR., 72 of Lake Worth, Fla., formerly of Huntington, husband of Deborah England Prestera, died July 13 in Trust Bridge Hospice House. He was a retired Deacon with the Catholic Church in Huntington and Florida. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. July 20 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on July 21 at Our Lady Fatima Church. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. www.regerfh.com.
