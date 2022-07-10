REV. MILLARD I. MORRISON, 93, of Milton, W.Va., passed away July 8, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Tim Messinger and Pastor Gordon Rutherford. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. He was born November 5, 1928, in Milton, a son of the late Elisha and Mae Harshbarger Morrison. He was a church pastor for 74 years having pastored several local churches. He was preceded in death by his wife, Emogene Nelson Morrison, and sons-in-law, James Sayre and David Black. He is survived by two daughters, Libby Black of Huntington and Mary Ruth Sayre of Milton; two sons, Paul Morrison of Milton and Tim Morrison (Mary) of Ashland, Ky.; one sister, Louise Morrison; six grandchildren: Debbie Black, Jason Black (Mandy), Mike Wray, Lisa Worrell, T.J. Morrison (Shelby) and Michael Paul Morrison; and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

