Rev. Mr. Michael R. Prestera

REVEREND MR. MICHAEL R. PRESTERA JR., 72, of Lake Worth, Fla., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on July 13, 2023. He was born on August 26, 1950, in Sylacauga, Alabama, son of the late Michael R. Prestera Sr. and Nancy Shapard Prestera. He was also preceded in death by a brother, John Prestera, sister Carmella Prestera and a nephew Robert Steven Cline II. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Deborah England Prestera; daughter Amy Christina Prestera; sisters Michele (Tom) Craig and Mary Anne "Kitty" Cline and brother Robert A. (Kathie) Prestera; grandchildren Arrington "AJ" Prestera and Griffith (Brandon) Osburn and great-granddaughter Isabella Osburn and many loving nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Mike started his career at 14 working with his father at Prestera Trucking and C.I. Whitten Transfer. He was Student Body President at Marshall University, part owner of Advanced Institute of Driver Education and served the citizens of Cabell County as a Milton Police officer, an Emergency Medical Technician and assistant director of WV Safety Council. He was also a real estate appraiser and served on the board of Big Brothers and Big Sisters. Mike was ordained a permanent Deacon in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and served as a Deacon in the Diocese of Palm Beach at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lantana, Fla. and St. Matthews Catholic Church in Lake Worth, Fla. He retired in April of 2023. A Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday July 21, 2023, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church by Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. A visitation will be held on Thursday July 20, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Contributions may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be made at, and the Funeral Liturgy will be live streamed on the Reger Funeral Home website: www.regerfh.com.
