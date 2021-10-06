REV. WILLIAM BRADFORD “BRAD” BLANCHARD, 66, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, October 2, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born February 27, 1955, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of the late William Bradford Blanchard and Thelma Russell Blanchard. William was an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Ann Russell, and uncle, Kenneth Russell. Survivors include his loving wife, Deborah Adams Blanchard; two daughters, Adria Heizer (Chris), Amber Blanchard, all of Wayne, W.Va.; an “adopted” son, Corey Gero (Alayna) of Grafton, W.Va.; and five grandchildren, Christopher, Lydia, Jacob, Gracie and Amelia. Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va., by Pastor Corey Gero. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

