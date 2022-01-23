The REVEREND WYATT JAMES WEEKS passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. He was 100 years old. Weeks is the son of the late Ira Allen and Masel (Counts) Weeks. He was born in Charleston, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma (Hundley) Weeks; his son, Jonathan Wyatt Weeks; as well as a brother and two sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Anne Olivia Weeks of Huntington; his daughter-in-law, Angela (Pollard) Weeks of Cincinnati, Ohio; a grandson, Andrew Wyatt Weeks, also of Cincinnati, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. Rev. Weeks served as a tail and wing gunner in the Army/Air Force Corps during WWII. He was stationed in England and flew 35 missions to Germany. Upon discharge, he graduated from Anderson University in Anderson, Indiana, receiving a BA Degree, and received a Master’s of Divinity in 1953 from Drew University in Madison, New Jersey. Rev. Weeks began his ministry in Moundsville, W.Va. He later moved to Defiance, Ohio. As a member of the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church, he was appointed to Trinity United Methodist in Columbus, Ohio, as the minister for Social Concerns. He was next appointed as senior minister to St. Andrew United Methodist in Beavercreek, Ohio. His final ministry was at Cheviot United Methodist in Cincinnati, Ohio, retiring from that appointment in 1985. After retirement, Rev. Weeks and his wife returned to West Virginia, building a home in Beckley, W.Va. In 2003, they moved to Huntington to be closer to their daughter so she would be available to assist them in their later years. A service to honor Wyatt’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Mark Conner officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, W.Va. The service will be livestreamed and be available to view on the funeral homes website, on his obituary, by clicking the livestream button under his picture. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required. Memorial donations may be made for the youth program at First United Methodist Church, 1124 Fifth Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. Contact finance@firstunitedmethodist.com. Memories of Wyatt may be shared at snodgrassfuneral.com. Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
