REVA JANE CREMEANS, age 63, of Westmoreland, passed away October 6, 2021. Reva was born November 15, 1957, in Huntington. She graduated from Ceredo Kenova High School. Reva is survived by her daughter, Makayla Leanna Cremeans, and her brother, David Lee Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her son, Kyle Edwards; mother, Anna Bell Hamilton; and her father, Emil Wilford Hamilton. The service will be held at Dock’s Creek Cemetery on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. The family requests that CDC guidelines are followed. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.regerfh.com.

