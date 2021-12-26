REVA MAE HUNT, 85, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. She was born on October 3, 1936, in Huntington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Conley and Bernice Adkins Hunt; two sons, Randy and Anthony Todd Hunt; daughter, Melanie Hunt; three brothers, Leslie, Billy Joe and Conley Hunt Jr.; and sister, Norma Johnson. She was retired from Floyds Produce. She is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Hunt of Nova, Ohio; one son, Jeffrey Hunt of South Point, Ohio; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

