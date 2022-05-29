REX WESLEY NIXON, age 75, passed on to life eternal on Thursday, May 26th, 2022, at King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. Rex was born December 10th, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Roscoe and Wilda (Fleshman) Nixon. He was a 1965 graduate of Ceredo Kenova High School. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years and was a paratrooper and green beret. Rex was a laborer at Owens Glass plant in Charlotte, Mich., and worked in construction for the Laborers Union, Local 543 in Huntington, W.Va. He attended Tenth Ave Church of God and was an avid flea marketer. Rex was a devoted and beloved father and papaw, who did his upmost to attend every game and special event. He was a kind man with a mischievous sense of humor and a ready, roaring laugh. He is survived by his sons, Rex (Tammy) Nixon Jr., Nicholas (Taylar) Nixon, and Shane (Elizabeth) Nixon; his grandchildren: Bryden Nixon, Brynn Nixon, Amarieona Nixon and Oliver Nixon; sister, Roxanne Chapman; nephews, Johnny Adkins, Doug Adkins; and niece, Deena Spurlock; as well as numerous great nieces/nephews, cousins, family and friends. Funeral service will be conducted noon Tuesday, May 31st, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary in Huntington, W.Va., with Pastor Darrell Buttram officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Garden, Barboursville, W.Va. Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapman-mortuary.com.
