Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


RHONDA LEA McCOMAS FARLEY, 61, of Spring Hill, Tenn., left us to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Rhonda was born on January 17, 1959, to the late Richard and Claudette McComas. Survivors include husband, Daniel Farley; daughters, Aspen Selch and Ciara Hedrick; and twin grandsons, Parker and Easton Hedrick. Rhonda was a strong and industrious woman, working in the Nuclear Power industry most of her career. Rhonda’s infectious smile could brighten up any room she walked into. Rhonda loved to laugh and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. Rhonda had recently returned from living abroad in the UAE, where she and Dan traveled the world together. Rhonda loved to travel and see the world. Rhonda’s memory will live on in the hearts of her loving family members and lifelong friends. The family has chosen to have a Celebration of Life ceremony to honor and commemorate what a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend Rhonda was. Please join the family on September 5, 2020, at Faith Free Will Baptist Church, 212 Carolyn Drive, Lavalette, WV, at 2 p.m.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.