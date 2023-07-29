RHONDA LYNN CHILDERS, 61, of Kenova, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at her residence. Rhonda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was born on June 12, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., to her mother Bertha Cline and late birth father, Howard Merritt. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Greg Page at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Locust Grove Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 2 p.m. until service time at the church. In addition to her birth father, she was preceded in death by the father who raised her, Hubert Cline; a sister, Deborah Merritt; one nephew, Jonas McCloud; and her mother-in-law, Oddine Childers. She is survived by her husband of 36 wonderful years, James P. Childers; two children and spouses, James (Jessica) Childers and Paige (Chase) Bennett; six grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Carson Childers, Aden Childers, Brycen Childers, Deacon Childers, Elly Bennett, and Emmy Bennett; two siblings, Elaine (Ed) Shannon and Tara (Jason) McCloud; a special sister-in-law, Velvet Kelly; nieces and nephews Sarah (Jeff) Johnson, Sarah Kelly, Vense Kelly, Paxton McCloud, Parker McCloud, and Palmer McCloud; and great-nieces Shannon and Haley Johnson. It is hard to even begin to put into words how wonderful of a person Rhonda truly was and the love she had for her family. Rhonda has been an advocate / social worker for the past 25 years, recently retiring just a little over a year ago. She loved spending time with her family and traveling with her husband. She touched so many lives in her short journey here on earth. She will be missed dearly. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
