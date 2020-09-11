Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

RICHARD ALAN FLOWERS, 69, of Daniels, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in Beckley, W.Va. He was born October 16, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late James Flowers and Betty Cassada Flowers. Richard was a graduate of Huntington High School and attended Marshall University. He enjoyed fishing and golf. He was also a Chatham Cup winner. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Scratch Flowers, and sister, Judy Smith. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 47 years, Gerlinde Flowers; son, Rhett Flowers and wife Peyton; daughter, Ingrid Hedrick and husband Hayden; sister, Linda Bryant and husband Jim; grandchildren, Carrie and Jayden Hedrick; sister-in-law, Beckley Flowers; and a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Glade Community Church on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Troy Rackliffe officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.