RICHARD ALLEN GEBHARDT, “RICK,” 68, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away March 21, 2022. He was born February 22, 1954, a son of the late Hellen and Irvin Gebhardt. Mr. Gebhardt was self-employed and owner of Laserline construction. He was never married and owned property listed as the highest point in Cabell County. Rick graduated from Huntington East High School in 1972. Honoring his request, there will be no funeral service or celebration of life. He is survived by his close friends, Chris Robertson, Waine Knight, George Smith, Brian Nimmo, and his cousins, Conley and Kevin Grimes. These friends are all hunting buddies and will sorely miss Rick Gebhardt (RIP). Special recognition goes also to Dr. Charles Rodney Honaker, his childhood friend. Affordable Cremations of West Virginia is in charge of arrangements.

