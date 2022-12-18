Richard B. Smith
SYSTEM

RICHARD B. "RICKY" SMITH, 66 of Lavalette, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service at 3 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Manasses Hensley Jr. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery Annex. He was born August 12, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late William "Bill" Smith and Jewel Jackson Smith. Also preceding him in death were his grandparents, Richard and Nora Jackson, Boyd and Nora Ferguson Smith; two sisters, Margaret White and Judy Webb; three brothers, Maxie Smith, Joe D. Smith, Robert Smith and his wife Diane. Survivors include four sisters, Betty Moore of Prescott, Ariz., Sue Kirk of Wayne, W.Va., Patricia Webb (Norman) of Genoa, W.Va., Norene Blethen (Cushman) of Seabring, Fla., and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation from 1 p.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family is so grateful for all the family and friends that have provided care for Ricky.

