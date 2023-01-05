RICHARD BOYD DROWN, 85 of Huntington, died December 30, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born December 12, 1937, in Huntington, a son of the late James and Mary Rose Drown. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ila Lee Drown; a daughter, Kim Trone and a grandson, Chase Adkins. Richard served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Huntington. He loved golf, fishing, Marshall sports and tailgating, summer vegetable gardening, functions with the T.N.P.C. Group and watching his grandkids competing in sports. He is survived by four sons, Scott Drown of St. Petersburg, Fla., Jeff Drown of Columbus, Ohio, Chuck Adkins of Worthington, Ky., and Bobby Adkins of Huntington, W.Va.; a brother, Charles Drown and a sister, Susan Dawson, both of Huntington, W.Va. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Brandi Poston, Mitch Trone, Courtney Drown, Chloe Adkins and Judd Adkins; five great-grandchildren: Tripp Trone, Everly Trone, Emberlyn Trone, Dominic Adkins and Milani Adkins; four cousins: Chuck Hanshaw, Tom Hanshaw, Margo Pliml and Allen Drown. A "special thanks" to his daughter-in-law, Jana Adkins. A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5 to 6 p.m. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- 13-year-old struck, killed by off-duty Cabell County deputy
- Mother of teenager hit and killed by off-duty deputy confronts sheriff
- Woman injured in incident at Longhorn Steakhouse in Barboursville
- State Police identify deputy who fatally struck girl, 13, with vehicle
- Family, friends gather to remember teen killed Friday
- Joseph Stallo
- Marshall to announce new baseball coach this week
- Wednesday night obituary update
- Mitchell Grant Gibson
- Shawn Van Neal
Collections
- Photos: New Year's Eve Bash at American Legion Post 177
- Photos: Boys basketball, Cabell Midland vs. South Point
- Photos: 2022 year in review by Sholten Singer
- Photos: New Year's Noon at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center
- Photos: Elementary art teachers learn clay studio techniques at HMA
- Photos: Marshall University men's basketball defeats Appalachian State
- Photos: People head outdoors as temperatures rise
- Photos: Girls basketball, Tolsia vs. Chesapeake
- Photos: Men's basketball, Marshall vs. James Madison University
- Photos: Cabell Midland girls basketball defeats Parkersburg, 75-64