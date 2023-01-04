RICHARD BOYD WOOD, 62 of Huntington, husband of Gladys Walters Wood, died Jan. 1 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He retired from Lowes in Barboursville. Funeral service will be at noon Jan. 7 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Saturday at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

