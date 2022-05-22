Richard Carlson Porter
SYSTEM

RICHARD CARLSON PORTER of Ona and of South Charleston, W.Va., has went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ and his family before him. He is the son of the late Calvin Porter and Katherine Bailey Porter, the brother of the late Calvin Cole (aka "Chris", "Butch") Porter, Thomas Eric ("Timmy") Porter and Jennie Lynn Porter, and is survived by his brother, Mickey Porter of Miamisburg, Ohio. He was a graduate of the Class of 1973 at Milton H.S. and an 22 year associate of Walmart, and a ten year associate of Hill's Dept. Store in Huntington. To all of his friends and loved ones Richard would like to say "It is what it is" and "V'Ger". A memorial service will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

