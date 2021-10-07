RICHARD DARWIN LeMASTER, 68, loving husband, father and Papa, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. He was born on November 19, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Eugene and Elizabeth Perdue LeMaster. He was a retired Quality Control Manager with Columbia Paint of Huntington, W.Va. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Danette Fuller LeMaster; two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard LeMaster Jr. and Elizabeth LeMaster and Daniel and Ashley LeMaster; three grandchildren, Aiden, Jaxson and Brynnlyn “Bel” LeMaster; and one sister and brother-in-law, Tawnya and Gary Perry. There will be no visitation or funeral procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

