RICHARD DWAYNE BALL, 60, of Huntington, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born December 28, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Wilma L. Daniels Ball of Huntington and the late Bruce Davin Ball. He was preceded in death by his three former wives, Mory Ball, Carolyn Ball and Debbie Ball; and his son, Jacob Dwayne Ball. He worked in Heating and Air Conditioning as a certified technician and installer in North Carolina. Dwayne loved the outdoors and loved to camp. In addition to his mother, survivors include his two sisters and brothers-in-law, Terry and Ron Baumgardner of Huntington, and Lynette and Darrell Black of Huntington; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bruce "Donnie" and Deborah Ball of Huntington, and Greg and Chris Ball of Chesapeake, Ohio; nieces and nephews Bryan Ball, Aliese Lucas (Luke) and their children Chesney and Jhett, and Jason Ball (Mandy) and their son, Charlie; several cousins; and his "Farm Family." His wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Friends may visit after 2 p.m. until service time Sunday. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

