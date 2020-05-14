RICHARD E. THOMPSON, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born in Huntington, W.Va., the son of Gladys Bailey Collins and Hilton E. Thompson. He was raised by his great-aunt, Jennie Dennis, and her brother, Richard Thompson. He was a graduate of Vinson High School and Marshall University, earning BA and MBA degrees. Prior to college he spent 3 summers working at the El Tovar Hotel in the Grand Canyon and served 4 years in the United States Air Force. Dick worked at Chandler’s Plywood Products for over 50 years, where he was a former president and chief financial officer. After retirement he continued as a consultant for Chandler’s. He was a past member of the Huntington City Council, Huntington Planning Commission, Huntington Rotary Club, Crescent Lodge No. 32 of Ceredo, W.Va., Huntington Clinical Foundation, Boys and Girls Club, Board Member of the First Huntington National Bank, One Valley Bank, the Wayne County Health Department and past president of the Tri-State Airport Authority. He was preceded in death by sister, Mary Catherine Alexander; half-brother, Jim Collins; twin sons, Russell and Matthew Thompson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary Jo Chandler Thompson; sons, Richard Thompson II and David B. Thompson of Huntington, W.Va.; half-sister, Geneva Thompson; special great-nephew, Liam Chandler; nephews, Jeff Alexander, Todd Collins, and niece, Michele Collins; along with many other family and friends. He could be found most Saturday mornings with his coffee buddies. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Boys and Girls Club of Huntington or Hospice of Huntington. Special thanks to Darcy and Trish of Hospice. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at Spring Hill Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to attend. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Some churches will open their doors again beginning Sunday
- Fourth phase of West Virginia reopenings announced
- Former Marshall track star Julmiste dies
- KELLY NEWMAN SULLIVAN
- Huntington figure skating team isolated on Caribbean cruise ship to return home
- DANIEL JAMES COYLE “DANNY”
- MARY ELIZABETH ARNOLD
- Local police are community problem solvers
- WV announces plan to send about $300 to most students for food
- Applications for 13 weeks of additional unemployment benefits available Wednesday in W.Va.
Images
Collections
- Photos: GHPRD Mother’s Day Craft N Go event
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: Ironton in Bloom’s Mother’s Day flower sale
- Photos: St. Joseph Catholic School parade
- Photos: National Day Prayer drive-in service
- Photos: West Virginia Air National Guard flyover
- Photos: Bridget's Dance Academy parade
- Photos: Salute to health care workers parade
- Photos: Huntington High seniors receive caps and gowns
- Photos: The Village at Riverview friends and family parade