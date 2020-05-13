Essential reporting in volatile times.

RICHARD E. THOMPSON, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born in Huntington, W.Va., the son of Gladys Bailey Collins and Hilton E. Thompson. He was raised by his great-aunt, Jennie Dennis, and her brother, Richard Thompson. He was a graduate of Vinson High School and Marshall University, earning BA and MBA degrees. Prior to college he spent 3 summers working at the El Tovar Hotel in the Grand Canyon and served 4 years in the United States Air Force. Dick worked at Chandler’s Plywood Products for over 50 years where he was a former president and chief financial officer. After retirement he continued as a consultant for Chandler’s. He was a past member of the Huntington City Council, Huntington Planning Commission, Huntington Rotary Club, Crescent Lodge No. 32 AF&AM of Ceredo, W.Va., Huntington Clinical Foundation, Boys and Girls Club, Board Member of the First Huntington National Bank, One Valley Bank, the Wayne County Health Department and past president of the Tri-State Airport Authority. He was preceded in death by sister, Mary Catherine Alexander; half-brother, Jim Collins; twin sons, Russell and Matthew Thompson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary Jo Chandler Thompson; sons, Richard Thompson II and David B. Thompson of Huntington, W.Va.; half-sister, Geneva Thompson; special great-nephew, Liam Chandler; nephews, Jeff Alexander, Todd Collins; and niece, Michele Collins, along with many other family and friends. He could be found most Saturday mornings with his coffee buddies. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Boys and Girls Club of Huntington or Hospice of Huntington. Special thanks to Darcy and Trish of Hospice. A private graveside service will be conducted at Spring Hill Cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

