RICHARD "BUTCH" EARL HURLEY, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Donnie McCloud. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born March 6, 1947, in Huntington, a son of the late Asa and Emma Ferguson Hurley. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sharon Kay Varney Hurley; two sons, Richard Earl Hurley Jr. of Huntington and Asa Lee and Kelly Hurley of Huntington; one sister, Donna Gayle Sunderland of Charleston, S.C.; three granddaughters, Alexandria Hurley, Olivia Hurley and Chloe Hurley; several nieces and nephews; and a special nephew, Bruce Damron. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com allace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- McElroy wins Democratic primary in House of Delegates’ District 26
- Tudor's Biscuit World faces labor complaint from feds
- Family mourns loss of home after Milton fire
- A guide to the May 10 primary election in West Virginia
- Weather officials call Huntington flooding ‘once in a generation’ event
- Lavalette man killed in Huntington crash
- Equipment sale a hit for Herd fans
- Smalley, Neely, Pauley elected to Cabell BOE
- UPDATE: Cabell sheriff says missing man has been located
- Letter to the editor: Republicans will cut Social Security
Collections
- Photos: Heavy rain causes flash flooding around Cabell County
- Photos: Huntington High School Prom
- Photos: Mother's Day in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Cleanup continues following Friday's flash flooding
- Photos: Kentucky Derby celebrations in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Readers share May flood photos
- Photos: Spring Valley High School Prom
- Photos: Gov. Jim Justice visits Huntington to view flood damage
- Photos: Mother's Day at Camden Park
- Photos: Mountwest conducts graduation ceremony