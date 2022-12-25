RICHARD EARL TUCKER of Huntington, W.Va., born May 15, 1934, passed away December 18, 2022, at the age of eighty-eight years. He was the son of the late Wilson Earl Tucker and Norma Maxine Dillon Tucker and is also preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey Brent Tucker, one sister, Linda Tucker Wray and one brother, Larry Eugene "Tommy" Tucker. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served in the Corps' Air Wing Division and in combat during the Korean War. He retired as Vice President of Guaranty National Bank.
He is survived by his companion and partner of 38 years, Rebecca Brotzge of Huntington, W.Va.; two sons, Michael Todd Tucker of Delray Beach, Fla., and Richard Neil Tucker of Laguna Beach, Calif.; one granddaughter, Sarah Renee Tucker; two brothers, Robert Tucker and wife Sharon, Billy Tucker and sister-in-law Norma Tucker, all of Huntington, W.Va.
Richard was loved and respected by all that knew him. He was generous, kind and an incredibly hard and dedicated worker. He was devoted to his family. He was a versatile man that had worked as a radioman with the Marines, a milkman at Bordens, a Tool and Die Technician in the Detroit auto industry, a computer programmer, and finally an officer of the bank for the last 30 years of his working career. Richard loved golf and his trips to Las Vegas. Richard received the Lord in his early life, and we know he secured his salvation; we will see him again.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at River Cities Community Church, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at River Cities Community Church, Huntington, W.Va. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
