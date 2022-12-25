Richard Earl Tucker
RICHARD EARL TUCKER of Huntington, W.Va., born May 15, 1934, passed away December 18, 2022, at the age of eighty-eight years. He was the son of the late Wilson Earl Tucker and Norma Maxine Dillon Tucker and is also preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey Brent Tucker, one sister, Linda Tucker Wray and one brother, Larry Eugene "Tommy" Tucker. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served in the Corps' Air Wing Division and in combat during the Korean War. He retired as Vice President of Guaranty National Bank.

He is survived by his companion and partner of 38 years, Rebecca Brotzge of Huntington, W.Va.; two sons, Michael Todd Tucker of Delray Beach, Fla., and Richard Neil Tucker of Laguna Beach, Calif.; one granddaughter, Sarah Renee Tucker; two brothers, Robert Tucker and wife Sharon, Billy Tucker and sister-in-law Norma Tucker, all of Huntington, W.Va.

