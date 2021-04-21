RICHARD ELGIE SULLIVAN III, 56, of Huntington, son of Sharon Kay Henderson, died April 15 at home. He was a carpet installer. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. April 22 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.  Donations would be appreciated to be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you