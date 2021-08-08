RICHARD GLEN DuVALL, 77, of Huntington, W.Va., died August 2, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington. He was born August 10, 1943, in Huntington, a son of the late Quentin Lee DuVall and Lucille Evans DuVall. Richard is survived by a sister, Annette DuVall of Barboursville, W.Va., and two brothers, Philip DuVall of Huntington, W.Va., and David DuVall (Debbie) of Flatwoods, Ky. Richard is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. He graciously donated his body to the Marshall University School of Medicine for medical research. No services are planned at this time.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you