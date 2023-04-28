Richard Glen Frazier
RICHARD GLEN FRAZIER "Rick" passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at home in Prichard, W.Va. He was born May 16, 1952, in Stiltner (Lick Creek), Wayne County, West Virginia, a son of the late Clyde and Opal Ramey Frazier. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Norvis "Bud" Frazier in 2010 and Larry Kent Frazier. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Donna Kay Peterson; his sister, Phyllis Ann Hardy of Columbus, Ohio; his children: Heather Nicole Hall (Cody Abshier) of Spring, Texas, his son, Richard Brian Frazier (D.D.) of Kenova, W.Va., Angela Kay Truman (Josh) of Yulee, Fla., and Tonya Marie Jeremiah (Travis) of Yulee, Fla.; seven grandchildren: Richard Brian, Brandon Matthew, and Braxton Cole Frazier, James Wyatt and Brody Benjamin Jeremiah, Kayti Marie and Jayce Nicholas Truman; one niece: Lisa Ann Ross Griffith; and a host of other family members.

Rick retired from AEP after 37 years as a meter electrician. He also had his own business for many years as a residential electrician. He was well-known in the community after having been born, lived, and worked in Wayne County, W.Va., all his life. Most importantly, he was a devoted son, father, brother, uncle, and a great Papaw and husband, ensuring that all were taken care of. He was a man of honor, loyal, caring, and loving. While no one lives a perfect life, Rick's life was a testimony of how we should all live.

