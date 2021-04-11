RICHARD L. SMITH JR., 53, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at his home. He was born July 26, 1967, in Huntington, the son of the late Richard Lee and Arzella Love Smith. He was a 1986 graduate of Huntington East High School and retired from Special Metals. While he loved to travel in the mountains of Marlinton, W.Va., with his father, he never was far from his home in Guyandotte. Richard enjoyed fishing and hunting, never met a stranger and had a big heart. He is survived by his daughter, whom he dearly loved, Kara Rachelle Smith of Huntington; sister, Carla D. Barager of Louisa, Ky.; his fiancée, Christina Stevens of Huntington; the mother of his daughter and friend, Lisa Burns of Huntington; and his stepmother and dear friend, Judith E. Higginbotham Smith of Huntington. In keeping with Richard’s wishes, there will be no services. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

