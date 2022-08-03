RICHARD LEE CLINE, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly July 30, 2022. He was born in Wheeling, W.Va., on July 26, 1947, a son of the late Carl and Lamarine Clifton Cline. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Thom Cline.

Richard is survived by his wife, Joy Cooper Cline, a daughter, Lisa Cline Thornton (Dennis); his son, Richard Shane Cline (Stacey); grandchildren Jennifer Thornton Smith (Derek), D.L. Thornton (Karrie), Terrence Thornton (Sarah); his sister, Mary Jean Cline; brother-in-law Joseph Cooper (Cassie); and his sister-in-law, Susan Cooper Bratcher.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you