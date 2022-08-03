RICHARD LEE CLINE, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly July 30, 2022. He was born in Wheeling, W.Va., on July 26, 1947, a son of the late Carl and Lamarine Clifton Cline. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Thom Cline.
Richard is survived by his wife, Joy Cooper Cline, a daughter, Lisa Cline Thornton (Dennis); his son, Richard Shane Cline (Stacey); grandchildren Jennifer Thornton Smith (Derek), D.L. Thornton (Karrie), Terrence Thornton (Sarah); his sister, Mary Jean Cline; brother-in-law Joseph Cooper (Cassie); and his sister-in-law, Susan Cooper Bratcher.
Richard had many friends and acquaintances over his lifetime, far too many to list, but his family would like to thank his golf crew: Carl, David, Phillip, Jack, and Tom. They would also like to thank all his students that have stayed in contact and helped him over the years, as well as the other people that were a part of his life.
Richard was a graduate of Marshall University (1973) and a retired Driver's Education teacher at Wahama High School, where he taught many generations over his 32-year career. He coached baseball, basketball, golf, as well as football. He held various offices in the WV State Driver's Education Association, up to and including president. He enjoyed golfing, trains, woodworking, and any Marshall sport.
Mr. Cline was a fighter, surviving both cancer and the amputation of his leg due to diabetes. He mentored other amputees through their own journeys.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, August 4 from 11 a.m. to noon at Chapman's Mortuary. Funeral services will be held August 4, at noon at the mortuary with Dennis Thornton officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
