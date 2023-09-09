RICHARD LEE "DICK" SHANK, 85 formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on July 20, 2023, in Bonita Springs, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Joseph and Macie Hedrick Shank and his brother Thomas Joseph Shank Jr.
Dick graduated from Huntington High School and Marshall College where he was a member of the ROTC. Dick later served honorably as an officer in the US Army and was a proud Airborne Ranger and Green Beret in the Special Forces.
Dick was co-owner with his father and brother of the Shank Family Businesses in Huntington including Shank's Tire Service, the Black and White Cab Company and Shank's Enterprises. He was a 53-year member of both the Rotary Club of Huntington, where he served as President, as well as the Salvation Army where he served on the Advisory Board. He was a member of Johnson Memorial Methodist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Lee Shank Kennedy (Chris) of St. Teresa, Florida, and his son, Richard Lee Shank II (Kim) of Huntington, W.Va., and his soulmate Jeanie of Bonita Springs, Florida.
Graveside services will be held at Woodmere Memorial Park Chapel on September 16 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Salvation Army of Huntington.
