The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Richard Lee Shank

RICHARD LEE "DICK" SHANK, 85 formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on July 20, 2023, in Bonita Springs, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Joseph and Macie Hedrick Shank and his brother Thomas Joseph Shank Jr.

Dick graduated from Huntington High School and Marshall College where he was a member of the ROTC. Dick later served honorably as an officer in the US Army and was a proud Airborne Ranger and Green Beret in the Special Forces.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you