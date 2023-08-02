RICHARD LLOYD SECREST, age 70, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away in the early hours of the morning on July 29, 2023. A memorial service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Lee Secrest; three daughters, Kayla Marie Secrest, Ruby May Griffith, and Autumn Dawn Secrest; adopted niece Nichole Treadway; and his three adopted grandchildren, Tyler, Keelan and Skyla Secrest. He is also survived by his three sisters, Janet (Carl) Cunningham, Cheryl Lakota, and Elizabeth (Joe) Foster, and several nieces and nephews.
