RICHARD LUE McCOMAS, 89, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on June 4, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born November 18, 1933, in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late Luren Claire McComas and Thelma Lorene Dailey McComas. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Ann Woodall McComas; one daughter, Kristi McComas of Milton and one son, Chris McComas of Milton; one grandson, Scott McComas of Ohio; and five great-grandchildren Nate, Carter and Alexa Dunlap of Milton, and Mac and Creed McComas of Ohio. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Mark Hesson. Burial will be in Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV, 25702. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
