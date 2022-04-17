RICHARD MARTI, 72, of Huntington, W.Va., and Shreve, Ohio, passed away on April 9, 2022. Born in Millersburg, Ohio, on November 10, 1949, to the late Ruth Bowen and Fred Marti, he spent ten years as a young boy living in Spain and Italy with his family. It was during this time he became fluent in several languages, which he used to instill a love of the Spanish language to his students. He also served as a translator for multiple foreign students and families over the years. He enjoyed traveling to various countries and finding just the right artifact to bring home to share and display.
“Marti,” as he was known to friends and students alike, graduated from “The” Ohio State University with both an undergraduate degree and two Master’s Degrees. He began his teaching career at Portsmouth Notre Dame and then came to Huntington St. Joseph High School in 1978, where he remained for 35 years until his retirement. While at St. Joseph, he became the “fixture” that every alum would ask about. His “Marti Dogs” were famous, as well as International Nights and drama class productions. Along with his many activities at St. Joe, he also taught Spanish at Marshall University for 10 years for the Modern Language Department.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Paul McMillen of Nashville, Ohio, and brother, David Marti of Somers, Conn., nephews, Jeff McMillen (Sandy), David McMillen (Diana), Robert Marti (Sarah), Daniel Marti (Danielle Seibles), one niece, Heidi Garst (Matt), six great-nephews and great-nieces, and a host of friends and former students who will continue to miss his joy of life and spirit. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Joseph Central Catholic High School, 600 13th Street, Huntington, WV 25701.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, June 11, at noon at the American Legion Huntington Post 16 at 1421 6th Ave., Huntington, with Commander Shannon Harshbarger officiating. There will be a time for those attending to share “Marti” stories, with a meal to follow.
