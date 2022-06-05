RICHARD MARTI, 72 of Huntington and Shreve, Ohio, brother of Brenda McMillen of Nashville, Ohio and David Marti of Somers, Conn., died April 9. He was a retired teacher from St. Joseph Catholic High School, Huntington. There will be a memorial service noon June 11 at the American Legion Huntington Post 16, 1421 6th Ave. In lieu of flowers contributions be made to St. Joseph Central Catholic High School, 600 13th Street, Huntington, WV 25701. A luncheon will follow.

