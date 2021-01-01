RICHARD “DICKIE” MEREDITH, age 90, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on December 22, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer. Richard was born December 1, 1930, to Bennie “Butler” and Kathryn Copley Meredith, both of whom preceded him in death. Richard graduated from Huntington High School in 1950 and began working at Owens-Illinois Glass Factory in the corrugating department. He was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany and was an ambulance driver during his tour of duty. After serving in the military, he returned to work at Owens-Illinois until his retirement in 1993 when the factory closed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by five brothers, Ivy “Bud” Oglesby, James “Dutch,” Thomas, John and David Meredith; one sister, Kathryn Meredith; and one niece, Gay Meredith Davis. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Meredith; one daughter, Pamela Woodall (Bret) of Huntington; two granddaughters, Dr. Brittany Woodall Kinch (Dr. Andrew Kinch) of Prospect, Ky., and Bethany Adkins (Edward) of Ona; and his biggest pride and joy, two sets of twin great-grandchildren, Drew and Harper Kinch, and Hunter and Annabeth Adkins arriving in 2021; one nephew, James Meredith of New York; and three nieces, Tanga Dodson of Georgia, Kathy Phillips of North Carolina and Carol Matheny of Huntington. Richard was the ultimate family man. After retirement, he spent the majority of his time at his granddaughters’ sporting events, never missing a game. In 2016, Dickie and Patty spent their time helping to care for the newborn great-grandchildren. Dickie was an avid Lionel Train collector. Over the past four years, he shared his passion with his great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Jennifer Dotson, Dr. Skip Nitardy, Dr. Shannon Browning and the nursing staff of 2N, 5N, MICU, 4N at Cabell Huntington Hospital and the nursing staff of Cabell Huntington Hospital Home Health and the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center. Private services will be held January 2, 2021, at Reger Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Trent Eastman officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Social distancing and masks will be observed. The service will be livestreamed starting at 1 p.m. for those that cannot attend at www.regerfh.com. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.
